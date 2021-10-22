Police Recover Ammunition In Zvishavane

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have recovered ammunition in Zvishavane and arrested a handful of suspects.

In a statement Thursday ZRP said they arrested Sizwesenkosi Hlongwane (42), Isheunesu Gumbo (27), Bruce Ephraim Makara, (29) and Don Tanaka Masukume (29) on 20th October 2021 for unlawful possession of the firearms.

ZRP posted:

Police in Zvishavane received a tip-off to the effect that there were some suspected criminals at a local car sale.

A team of police officers acted upon the information and discovered that the suspects had driven off in a Toyota Wish motor vehicle towards Bulawayo along Masvingo – Mbalabala Road. The suspects were then arrested at a police roadblock along the same road.

Following the arrest of the suspects a Taurus pistol with an empty magazine, a Star pistol with an empty magazine, an AK rifle bayonet and 3mm pistol rounds were recovered from the suspects.

Investigations revealed that Sizwesenkosi Hlongwane has two pending cases of armed robbery, which occurred in Khezi, Maphisa and Zvishavane.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a murder and robbery case which occurred on 21st October 2021 at around 0030 hours, at Molife Village, Chief Chinamhora.

On the said date, the victim (28) and his wife were asleep in their bedroom when five suspects came to the house and demanded the couple to open the door alleging that they were police officers.

The suspects who were armed with iron bars, machetes and an unknown firearm suspected to be an AK 47 rifle, went on to fire shots on the floor of the house through the window.

The four suspects gained entry into the house through the window after removing burglar bars.

Whilst in the house, the suspects attacked the couple with iron bars demanding cash before they were given US$2 800 by the victim’s wife.

One of the suspects fired two shots on the victim’s back as the suspects escaped through the window. The victim died on the spot.