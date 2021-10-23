Nation Ready For Change – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe is ready for real change, MDC Alliance leader, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

He made the remarks as he concluded his engagement programme in Manicaland Province.

Zanu PF hooligans working with State security agents tried frantically to block President Chamisa’s community engagement programmes in Masvingo and Manicaland.

According to President Chamisa, real change is unstoppable…

He wrote:

SOLID ORGANIC SUPPORT…

My unannounced surprise visit at a local market as I wrap up this Manicaland Citizens Interface provincial tour..

Zimbabwe is ready, ripe for true and real Change!Ngatipinde. Kasingene.Ngatunjile!!

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED…THANK YOU MANICALAND.

THANK YOU ZIMBABWE The love, support and appreciation is amazing! The future is exciting & bright! A New Great Zimbabwe is our charge! Winning Zimbabwe for real change. Happy Sabbath!

#Ngaapindehakemukomana #kangenesibiliujaha

nganjilemulombe

CCC

Godisinit