President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Learnmore Judah Jongwe

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has described the late Movement for Democratic Change founding member, Learnmore Judah Jongwe as an icon of the people struggle.

Writing on Twitter, President Chamisa pointed out that the people of Zimbabwe have suffered for too long under Zanu PF misrule…

“THE EXODUS MOMENT..People are thirsty for change and a prosperous country.We’re suffering too much. It has not been easy.Those benefiting from this oppressive system will fight us. But enough is enough! We must win & deliver Zimbabwe for change. A New Great Zimbabwe is loading,” wrote President Chamisa.

He added:

We will never ever forget! Struggle is the language of the oppressed.We’re the voice of the voiceless.The struggle continues.We fight for freedom,peace &real change! pic.twitter.com/tqIvn4Z7dL — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) October 24, 2021