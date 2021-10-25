Kadewere Sees Red In French Ligue 1 Tie

Lyon striker Tinotenda Kadewere received his first red card in the French Ligue 1 following his send-off in the 3-2 loss at Nice on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean was a shown a straight red card following a double-footed challenge on opponent in the 85th minute.

The expulsion unsettled the team as they went on to concede two quick goals in the following moments to lose the game 3-2.

Lyon had led in the game since half hour mark when Toko Ekambi opened the scoring before Houssem Aouar doubled the advantage in the 68th minute.

Nice started their comeback with ten minutes left on the clock with Youcef Atal netting the first goal before Andy Delort and Evann Guessand wrapped up the match in the added time of the game.

Kadewere’s red card, meanwhile, comes at a time the striker is trying to find his footing following a difficult start to the campaign. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

