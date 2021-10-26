Human Rights Lawyer Bemoans Dearth Of Constitutionalism In Zimbabwe

A local youthful human rights lawyer has bemoaned the dearth of constitutionalism following the recent spate of arrests of political activists and journalists.

The 28-year old Freddy Michael Masarirevu from Tendai Biti Law firm lamented over the rampant abuse of rule of law.

“My dream is to see a Zimbabwe which is found and based on Constitutionalism” A Zimbabwe that values freedom of expression and in overall Human rights,” he said.

He added:

“This is by no means an attack on the government of the day but a genuine dream to see that aspect of our lives improved. I believe developments starts with an appreciation by leaders of the day of the Social contract, that citizens allowed them to lead and govern and the same have the right and power to change that whenever they (leaders) deviate from their mandate. “

Masarirevu holds a Masters of Law degree from University of Zimbabwe and cut his teeth with Koto and Company Legal practitioners in 2017.

He is a protege of legislator Job Sikhala , who is also his role model.

He is also a member of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights an advocacy group that champions the upholding of human rights .

The youthful legal practitioner is married to Joyline Kahondo and the couple has embarked on philanthropic projects at children’s homes.