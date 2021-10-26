I Am Furious.

The prolific Herald columnist, Reason Wafawarova writing today says: “I saw this happening as a young teen and because of this my value for Zimbabwe is based on the heroic sacrifice of those that were killed as “terrorists” as we collectively fought with our own lives as weapons to destroy the colonial empire.

“I am furious with traitors of our revolution masquerading as custodians of Zanu PF our liberation movement than I am with collaborators of our erstwhile colonisers.

A 1970s portrayal of Rhodesian police officers harassing black villagers- Chinhoyi7 movie

Zanu PF ideology is simple. GUTSARUZHINJI. MASS EMANCIPTATION.”

In July last year, Wafawarova warned ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying that he is going to go the way of Adolf Hitler if he does not change his ways.

Wafawarova is a prolific Zanu PF member who helped propel Mnangagwa to power between 2016-17, and he writes from his base in Australia.