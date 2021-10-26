“My Damascus Moment Was Clear And I Apologised”: Obert Gutu

By A Correspondent- Former MDC T stalwart Obert Gutu who is now a commissioner at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has reiterated his sanctions must fall mantra regretting ever supporting their imposition on Zimbabwe as arguably the worst mistake of his political career.

He said in a tweet:

My Damascus moment was clear & emphatic.

Supporting & clamouring for more sanctions to be imposed against my beloved country, Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 was arguably the WORST mistake of my political career.

I publicly apologised for this awful & treacherous mistake.

SANCTIONS MUST FALL

SANCTIONS MUST FALL — Obert Gutu (@GutuObert) October 26, 2021