This is grossly unacceptable! This country’s democratic and developmental advance is consistently held back by ZANU PF’s penchant for violence, impunity and total disregard for human rights.Being in opposition is not a crime! Please respect us @edmnangagwa ! https://t.co/hdFFKr7i0E— Hlatywayo Gladys Kudzaishe 🇿🇼 (@gladyshlatywayo) October 26, 2021
