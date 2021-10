Watch: Zanu PF Man Takes On Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|Many people are asking questions about the sincerity of one Sybeth Musengezi, a Zanu PF member who has dragged Emmerson Mnangagwa to court for seizing power.

Musengezi has approached the High Court seeking nullification of the Central Committee resolutions that endorsed Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.

Below Musengezi roasts Mnangagwa on SABC…