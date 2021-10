BREAKING: ZANU PF Unleashes Violence In Magunje, After Chamisa, Cars Stoned | PICTURES

Share











Several vehicles were stoned on Wednesday and an unreported number of MDC members severely injured when suspected ZANU PF members unleashed violence.

The party released the below pictures

Magunje Violence,



Zanu Pf militias have stoned several cars in Magunje as they tried to block @nelsonchamisa citizens engagements. Several people have been injured. This violence continues to with impunity. #Zimbabwe@LynneStactia @PedzisaiRuhanya @hwendec @ProfJNMoyo @Lynn_Chif pic.twitter.com/5l3Nm1GYbz — MDC Alliance Mash West (@mdcmashwest) October 27, 2021