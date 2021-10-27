Peter Ndlovu Rejects Tagwirei Offer

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu reportedly missed out on being honoured with a house worth US$120 000 by Sakunda Holdings after demanding US$6000 just to attend the ceremony, it has emerged.

The giant oil company unveiled a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal for Dynamos and Highlanders in September.

They (Sakunda) invited legends Moses Chunga and Madinda Ndlovu to the ceremony and surprised them with houses worth US$90 000, as well as one for the late George Shaya, worth US$120 000.

Bulawayo-based newspaper The Chronicle, reports that Ndovu was also invited to the ceremony and he was to receive a house similar to that of Shaya, in honour of his legendary career, something he was not told of as it was a surprise.

The former Warriors captain demanded US$6000 just to attend the ceremony. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Peter Ndlovu