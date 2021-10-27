Zanu PF Bussing In Violent Militia To Disrupt President Chamisa’s Mash West Tour

Share











By A Correspondent- President Nelson Chamisa’s citizens’ tour continues In Mashonaland West where he is set to meet the electorate.

The party however accused Zanu Pf of bussing in violent youth militia to disrupt the tour.

Said the party:

The citizens tour continues & president @nelsonchamisa is here in Mash West. T

The unelectable ZanuPF regime in #Zimbabwe is blocking access to communities in Hurungwe which he is alleged to be going & is bussing militias for violence.

The citizens tour continues & president @nelsonchamisa is here in Mash West. The unelectable ZanuPF regime in #Zimbabwe is blocking access to communities in Hurungwe which he is alleged to be going & is bussing militias for violence @hwendec @cazawaty #NgaapindeHakeMukomana pic.twitter.com/FofRBcuHOj — MDC Alliance Mash West (@mdcmashwest) October 27, 2021