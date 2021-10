Mwonzora Mounts Own Large Portrait Hovering Over Capital City | PICTURES

By Farai D Hove | The renegade leader of the MDC T party, Douglas Mwonzora has mounted his own portrait now hovering over the capital city, Harare from Nelson Chamisa’s seized Harvest House building.

Mwonzora joins the line if portraitists seeking to impress a desperate electorate.

The Mwonzora portrait over Harare