Selmor Mtukudzi Takes Piracy Head-On

Daughter of the late music hero, Oliver Mtukudzi, Selmor is set to launch her new album soon has rallied fellow musicians to device new ways of circumventing piracy.

Selmor bemoaned piracy which she said has left many musicians hungry and contemplating quitting the industry.

She has since urged her fans to pre-pay for her new album by paying a dollar or an equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars so that they can listen to the songs before the official launch.

Selmor said such a move will allow fans to buy directly from the artist and cut out the middleman.

“I am releasing my 7th album in a couple of weeks. I would like to ask all you my family here to pre-order your copy of the album. For just one dollar (US$1) or its equivalent in rtgs you get to receive and listen to the music before its official launch. We will keep a register of all those who paid and share their names here on my page. This idea means you will be buying the music direct from the artist and we cut out the middle man,” said Selmor.

She bemoaned what she termed ‘kubirwa takatarisa’ as a result of piracy with no retribution for the offenders.

It is so disheartening to see a number of musicians in Zimbabwe crying about how bad the industry is. It’s even more saddening to hear them say they want to quit music . Its true that things are hard, whats painful is that as musicians tirikubirwa takatarisa and there seem to be nothing that we can do about it #piracy . I have an idea though, if it works this could save a lot of musicians from going hungry and quiting. This idea needs you..yes YOU, to support it so together we can make history and form a new way of doing things. So here’s the idea…I am releasing my 7th album in a couple of weeks. I would like to ask all you my family here to pre-order your copy of the album. For just one dollar (US$1) or its equivalent in rtgs you get to receive and listen to the music before its official launch. We will keep a register of all those who paid and share their names here on my page. This idea means you will be buying the music direct from the artist and we cut out the middle man. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could support our favorite artists in this manner for just a USD$1?To pre-order my album “Ndangwara” kindly send your US$1 or rtgs equivalent to +263772807282 or +263719660080Once done please send you proof of payment plus your name and whatsapp number to the above numbers so you can receive the album.