VIDEO: Unmarked White Car Trying To Assassinate Chamisa?

Share











Dear Editor.



Can you see what this unmarked white car is trying to do to Chamisa? If this is not an assassination attempt on Nelson Chamisa, what is it? pic.twitter.com/4rZO3Fswjv — ZimEye (@ZimEye) October 29, 2021

So this was the script? In our midst we have evil people. The lorry was to finish everything. God will always protect. pic.twitter.com/SEhhotMSoy — Florence Mago (@FlorenceMago) October 28, 2021

Below is a file video of a gonyet driver who deliberately targets another motorist and pushes the victim out of the road. The footage has resurfaced during discussions over how roadside assassinations have been carried out in Zimbabwe since 1979. Victims include Gen Josiah Tongogara and in recent days, the late Mines Minister Edward Chindori Chininga.