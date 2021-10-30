Chamisa Sells Zanu PF Dummy

By A Correspondent- MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Wednesday sold a dummy to Zanu PF.

Chamisa deceived Zanu PF supporters that he was travelling to Mount Darwin when he was in Hurungwe.

The Zanu PF hooligans staged a protest along the Harare-Bindura Highway near Glendale, thinking Chamisa would pass through on his way to Mt Darwin.

Newsday reports that the angry-looking Zanu Pf supporters threatened to attack the news crew for covering their protests, unwittingly revealing that the protest was intended to block Chamisa.

“These are Chamisa people going to cover him in Mt Darwin. He will not pass here and let us block them also. They are with him,” the youths claimed.