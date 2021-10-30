Edgars Opens New Exquisite Store At Avondale Shopping Centre

By A Correspondent| Leading fashion and lifestyle retailer, Edgars Stores is ending the year on a high note following the opening of a new concept store at Avondale Shopping Centre in Harare today.

Premiered as a ‘World Class Shopping experience”, the Avondale store is a step up from the current nationwide footprint of 25 branches.

In a statement, Edgars expressed optimism over the new store location saying the area enjoys high traffic volumes throughout the week.

“With some key retailers being housed at the shopping centre, the location is strategic as the area enjoys high traffic volumes throughout the week. This will see the brand further consolidate its market positioning, in the affluent Harare catchment areas.

“The store location will further expand Edgars’ local presence, offering customers interactive shopping and unique omni-channel experiences, given that Edgars already offers online and Whatsapp shopping options,” the statement reads.

Edgars further alluded that the new store matches the upmarket expectation in the area.It represents an exciting store format, featuring new lighting enhancement, sleek and contemporary architecture, presenting the ultimate shopping indulgence.

“Taking into consideration the quintessential shopper who is looking for retail convenience, the modern outlet will feature a wide variety of upmarket signature footwear, outerwear, accessories and beauty products.

“On offer will be a wide assortment of merchandise from the Edgars inhouse brands such as Signature, D.66, Charter Club, Kelso, Merien Hall, Penny C, New Wave, Free 2 B U to name a few.”

The new store will usher in a strong resurgence of the Faithwear range of trendy clothes, which is part of the growing list of the Edgars in-house brands.