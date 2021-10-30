Ex Convict Lands Role In Muvhango

Share











Morwesi Theledi

Ex-convict and actress Morwesi Theledi, who was jailed for 6 years has joined the cast of Muvhango.

The actress got arrested in 2008 and was released in 2016 after she defrauded a bank.

Morwesi worked at the bank and was approached by a customer to defraud the bank and transfer R2.7 million.

She discovered that she was pregnant while in prison and lost her child when he was 2 years old.

She stated in an interview that she cried after he was taken away and went to see a psychologist.

Morwesi says prison was a blessing in disguise as she is now an award-winning actress.

She went in with low self-esteem but came out as an award-winning actress.

Theledi was the lead actress in Stories Behind Bars: Volume Three, which was staged at the Auto & General Theatre on the Square in Sandton in 2016.

She walked out of prison after six years and five months and says her family is still trying to get used to her new celeb status and are incredibly supportive.

Morwesi is the first female ex-convict to score a TV role.

She currently plays the role of a kidnapper called Mantwa and James Motsamai’s cousin.

She and James Motsamai’s mother, Moipone kidnapped Mpho and Tenda’s baby at the hospital.

Moipone convinced Mantwa to kidnap Tenda and Mpho’s newborn baby as revenge after Tenda tried to kill her.

Moipone overhead Tenda confessing to the killing of his nephew, Hulisani, and he tried to kill her.

She and Mantwa kidnapped his baby after he was born at the hospital.

Moipone was released from the hospital this week after recovering from her injuries which were caused by Tenda’s hitman.

Muvhango audience met Mantwa this week when she ran out of money and phoned Moipone to ask her for money.

Muvhango’s spokesperson, Thanduxolo Jindela told Daily Sun that Word of Mouth Productions casts people based on talent not background