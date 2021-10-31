Barca Name New Coach

Barcelona have appointed Sergi Barjuan as the interim coach after the sacking of Ronald Koeman on Wednesday.

Barjuan is Barcelona B coach and will be in charge of the senior team until an appointment is made.

In a statement, the Spanish giants said: “Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barça B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad.”

Meanwhile, Barca legend Xavi Hernandez is the favourite to take over on a substantive basis, and talks are already underway. The 41-year old is keen on a Nou Camp return, and negotiations over his homecoming started weeks ago.

Xavi is currently in charge of Qatari side Al-Sadd, who he has managed for two years and joined as a player in 2015 after leaving Barca.

Former Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo and current Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez have also been considered potential candidates to take over from Koeman.

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag were named, but they might be reluctant to leave their jobs mid-season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe