Chamisa Driver Arrested

By A Correspondent-MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa’s driver has been arrested for allegedly forging a foreign number plate.

Mhaka Chishanga is the driver and was arrested last week in Makoni , Manicaland province.

He was arrested arrested for driving a Toyota Fortuner displaying Mercedes Benz registration plates.

Chishanga was granted $25 000 bail with reporting conditions by Rusape magistrate, Rufaro Mangwiro, who adjourned the matter to 4 November.

Prosecuting, Justice Masanganise, said Chishanga also had affixed another number plate on the windscreen, which belongs to Bestbake Foods. He said:

The accused person is employed by MDC Alliance as a driver and is a holder of a valid driver’s licence.

On October 21, Chishanga was driving a Toyota Fortuner, Registration Number AEC8562, and was arrested by police details who were manning a roadblock for failing to affix a rear number plate.

The motor vehicle was impounded and referred to Rusape Central Police Station.

While at the police station, an inspection was made on the accused person’s vehicle by the police, and it was observed that the third number plate AEC8562 was different from the affixed front number plate, ACO3818.

Further checks were made with the Central Vehicle Registry, which revealed that the affixed front number plate – ACO3018 – belonged to a Mercedes Benz, which was allocated to Nelson Chamisa whose given address was Number 2623, Kuwadzana, Harare.

The third number plate which was on the front windscreen, belongs to Bestbake Foods of Number 18, Spurn Road, Ardebeine, Waterfalls, Harare.

-State media