Mnangagwa Declares Self 2023 Election Winner

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF 2023 Presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that his party will win the 2023 elections.

Mnangagwa said that his party had gained popularity over the past few years.

He attributed the party’s growth and success to “its ability to accelerate the transformation of the socio-economic conditions of Zimbabweans.”

Addressing party members at the end of the his party’s National People’s Conference in Bindura this Saturday, Mnangagwa said:

Our structures are vibrant with more active members, supporters and sympathizers. The organisational reach of our party must continue to widen, capturing the greater part of our nation. We are indeed winning our election before election date. Our expansive membership attests to the ever-growing faith, trust and allegiance, which the people have to the revolutionary party.

He added that Zanu PF “under the Second Republic has shown that it is the only party capable of delivering a better and more prosperous future for the people of our great country.”