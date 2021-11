Mnangagwa Leaves Hwange Burning, Rushes To Attend UN Climate Change Summit

By Tinashe Sambiri | The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow after creating an environmental time bomb in Zimbabwe through shadowy coal- mining activities in Hwange.

Mnangagwa has allowed the Chinese to extract coal at will, dispossessing and displacing residents in areas of interest… video loading

