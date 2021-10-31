No Time For Children’s Games – MDC Alliance On Defeating Mnangagwa In 2023

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa is the nation’s hope for a better future…

In Mashonaland West Province, villagers and local residents rejected Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF and expressed overwhelming support for President Chamisa.

MDC Alliance has pointed out people in rural parts of the country are ready for change.

“Compatriots in deep rural parts of Mashonaland West province are ready for change. Citizens are unshakeable despite the regime’s continued use of violence. President

@nelsonchamisa

is the hope for a better Zimbabwe.”

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba also said:

“Our central objective is to attain political power, govern differently and transform the concrete realities of the suffering masses of Zimbabwe. We here to tell that story, fellow countrymen we press on.”

ECHOES OF CHANGE EVERYWHERE…Settings in the rural areas of Mash West. Happy Sabbath Zimbabwe!! pic.twitter.com/ANH4xK8DZa — nelson chamisa🇿🇼 (@nelsonchamisa) October 30, 2021