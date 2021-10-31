President Chamisa Not Stopping Community Engagement Programmes

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader, President Nelson Chamisa has violence will not stop the wave of change sweeping across the country.

Despite the violent attacks, President Chamisa took the vibrant community engagement programme to Mhondoro, Mubaira and Zvimba.

He held successful engagement meetings with community leaders in the areas.

“Great Communities and Leaders Interface meetings these past two days in Mhondoro,Mubaira, Ngezi,Chegutu,Neuso & Zvimba.

Pushing under tough conditions, violations, violence and intimidation but the job must be done.Change must just happen.The mood is electric.

A New Great Zimbabwe is loading..Thank u Mash West.Thank u Zimbabwe,” President Chamisa said in a statement.

