Mnangagwa Arrives In Scotland

By A Correspondent | The ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has landed in Scotland.

Mnangagwa flew in the UK for the COP26 – Climate Change Conference in Glasgow that is to discuss ways of combating climate change once and for all.

Mnangagwa’s contribution to the summit is a demand for a lifting of sanctions against him as a pre requisite for combating climate change. Below are pictures of his arrival Sunday night.

Mnangagwa arrives in Scotland pic.twitter.com/BRttP2zVUg — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 1, 2021