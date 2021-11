Mnangagwa Exposes Hwange Residents To Perilous Environmental Conditions

Tinashe Sambiri

The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is attending the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Summit in Glasgow after creating an environmental time bomb in Zimbabwe through shadowy coal- mining activities in Hwange.

Mnangagwa has allowed the Chinese to extract coal at will, dispossessing and displacing residents in areas of interest…

