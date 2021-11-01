Top Zim Footballer Turns Destitute in SA

By A Correspondent- Former Chicken Inn striker Tendai Ndoro was reportedly kicked out of his affluent home in Kyalami Estates in Johannesburg, South Africa, by his South African wife.

Kyalami Estates is a secure residential estate with 24-hour controlled access, recreational parks, a dam, tennis, basketball, netball and squash courts, outdoor gyms, a soccer field among other amenities.

B-Metro reported sources as saying Ndoro had a fallout with his South African wife, Thando Maseko, who kicked him out of their home and took possession of their cars. Said a source:

It appears Ndoro’s property in South Africa is not registered in his name so when things were not going well with his wife, he was kicked out of their Kyalami Estate home.

The biggest mistake he made was not registering the house and cars in his name and that will be his downfall.

Ndoro’s family in Bulawayo are distraught about the situation because it can’t be easy to watch their son lose everything he worked hard for in South Africa and Saudi Arabia to his estranged wife.

At one point Ndoro clashed with his wife which resulted in his arrest and having to spend several days in jail over domestic violence allegations.

The former Orlando Pirates striker allegedly choked Maseko and threw a TV at her during a fight that apparently stemmed from a fake marriage certificate.

The fake certificate reportedly states that Ndoro and Maseko were married on 20 September 2017, when in fact, their wedding was in December 2017.

Last week Ndoro denied reports that he was broke. This was after pictures of the frail-looking player who was in Shamva surfaced on social media. He said:

I don’t want to speak to the media. I’m in Bulawayo. I came back from South Africa to visit my mother.

I’m actually in Bulawayo and I will be going back to South Africa soon. My family is in South Africa and why should I stay long in Zimbabwe.

Reports suggest that Ndoro is broke and that he was recently given a cash injection by his close football associates Marvelous Nakamba and Kudakwshe Mahachi, among others.