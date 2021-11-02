Police Declare War On Motorists

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an operation targeting what they are calling errant and reckless motorists breaking road rules during peak hours.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said some of the these people will be driving parastatal and Government vehicles. He said:

There is an ongoing operation that has nabbed a number of motorists. They are being sent to court without an option of paying admission of guilt fines at police stations.

… We are disturbed by that behaviour and it’s now common in the Southerton area, Chiremba Road, Samora Machel Avenue, Arcturus Road and Seke Road in Harare.

…. We have arrested a number of motorists who drive against traffic in Government vehicles.

Some will be driving vehicles belonging to parastatals and we have since called some parastatals imploring them to reign in on their drivers.

That sets a bad example and we cannot have a Government vehicle being used to break the law.