Douhan A Hired Sanitizer Of Dictators’ Soiled Reputation

PRESS STATEMENT.

28 October 2021

“The hard Talk with “ZCEO President” Paddington Japa Japa.!!!!”

THE SO CALLED UN SPECIAL RAPPORTTEUR, PROFESSOR ELENA DOUHAN, A HIRED SANITISER OF SOILED IMAGES AND REPUTATIONS OF FAILING GLOBAL DICTATOR REGIMES, ZCEO PRESIDENT JAPA JAPA SAYS!!!!

She came,met and, saw only Civic Society Organisations and insignificant small Political Parties that are Pro Mnangagwa,s Zanu Pf November 2017 Coup Government.She never bothered to Invite the Main Opposition Political Party in Zimbabwe, Chamisa,s MDCA,why,??? only her and her host Zimbabwean Government knows the reason why.Her name is Nutty Professor Elena Douhan a Volunteer on Sanctions busting reports, masquarading as a United Nations Official, yet she is not employed by the UN.Douhan works as a lone volunteer who is not even employed by the United Nations.She makes a living from being paid by her host Tyranic Regimes,that hire her to Sanitize their soiled reputations and images.She is usually hired by Leaders of Countries lead by Dictators and Tyrants, who are usually under International Trade or Targeted Sanctions.Her work is to make some biased stage managed Investigations into the effects of Sanctions imposed on targeted individuals,Leaders of oppressive regimes or selected Companies.The work of this hired Gold Digger who is a Mercenary who makes a living out of producing fake anti Sanctions reports, as a rescue package for sinking evil regimes, has been heavily exposed by her biased approach to her work plan.

if Elena Douhan was a true represantative of the real United Nations that we all know,she should have first met the oppressed and persecuted MDCA President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and his Party members who nearly lost their lives four weeks ago in Masvingo- Charumbira rural area, Manicaland and Mash west in similar circumstances.Zanu Pf regime knew very well that Douhan was coming to assess the impact of Sanctions and its effect on the lives of millions of Zimbabweans.Whilst Douhan was landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe international Airport,at the same time the Zanu Pf Regime was heavily engaged in continuing with their barbaric,Savage,bandit and thuggish attacks on Chamisa and his MDCA entourage team around rural Zimbabwe,how come.??? Zanu Pf knew that an Investigator to the issue of Human rights was already in Zimbabwe why then unashamedly displaying those heinous Acts of banditry savage and barbaric attacks on the main Opposition Political Party in Zimbabwe.In her biased report which she presented yesterday after the main news on ZBCTV at 8.59 pm Douhan never mentioned anything about the continued unprovoked attacks on MDCA entourage teams by state funded organised thugs from Zanu Pf, including the latest one in Mash West.

if Douhan was a true and genuine UN official employed by UN and not a self appointed volunteer, she could have mentioned and condemned the state sponsored, violent incidencies caused by Zanu Pf thugs on MDCA Party and its leader Nelson Chamisa.Douhan chose to turn a blind eye on the evil things that Mnangagwa,s regime is doing on MDCA and its leadership.There can never be a real UN Official who is under the Global Peace Making Organisation who can come into our country were violence is taking place to the extend of attempted murder of an Official Opposition President and still sees no evil,hear no evil.Why have you decided not to take note of that,oooh nutty professor never there is something wrong here Madam.Douhan is a hired Agent of Dictator and tyranical Governments seeking sanitisation of their soiled reputations and images.This woman has a track record of defending Dictators in the world,she did it in Saudi Arabia,Venezuela,Syria,Qatar,Iran and now in Zimbabwe.The real United Nation must not even pay any attention to her unbalanced report whose best place is the dust bin,nobody must lend an ear to her shallow nonsensical work.

She is a danger to the oppressed people around the whole world, as her biased reports help cover up the human rights abuse issues perpetrated by Dictators and Tyrants.

By choosing not to meet Chamisa,s MDCA Douhan heavily exposed herself that she was on a specific mission, to sanitize and spruce up the soiled image of Zanu Pf leadership.Shame on your Mafioso Elena Douhan you thought, Zimbabweans can easily be taken for a ride and are so foolish to your level.Your wicked and evil intensions have been heavily exposed by the way you conduct your business, no one shall ever again take your findings seriously never ever.No oppressed People around the whole world shall ever accept your biased reports,you are a masquerade,Gold Digger who makes a living out of working for oppressive Dictators and Regimes.Your work is to,spruce up the images and soiled reputations of oppressors over the oppressed.If you do not change your way of doing business next time you shall be met with violent demonstrations in other Countries were ever you shall set foot.

A genuine UN Official engages with all Political Parties in countries under Political conflicts,Civic Society Organisations,Individuals,Government officials,all Church denominations,Civic Society Organisations etc,etc and not a few selected ones.

I personally do not approve of the way Douhan conducts her work,why doing such very important work alone and not as a Group, that work needs at least a Group of five to ten professional people, who are not biased who cannot be manipulated by a system.The Work needs balance and checks and interrogation of the outcomes and recommendations before coming to a final conclusion.Not the stage managed fake and biased one sided junk from that Mercenary called Elena Douhan the report must find its way into the dust bin.Never come back to Zimbabwe again Nutty Professor Elena Douhan because you are biased and not serious.

THE AUTHOR OF THIS WELL RESEARCHED ARTICLE PADDINGTON JAPA JAPA IS A CIVIC SOCIETY LEADER,SEASONED POLITICIAN,SOCCER ADMINSTRATOR,EVANGELIST AND TEACHER OF GOD,S WORD,POLITICAL ANALYST,HOLDER OF BSC HONOURS PSYCHOLOGY DEGREE.🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🎓🌈🌈🌈🪶🪶🪶✒️✒️✒️💦💦💦💦💦💦💦

