Zanu PF Stages Hichilema For Mnangagwa Propaganda Photo-Shoot

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has staged Zambia’s new President Haikainde Hichilema to have pictures with their party leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Glasgow and use the same for propaganda.

Hichilema is the MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s ally, and Zanu PF has done this to portray as if Mnangagwa is closer to the new Zambian leader.

Before he became the President of Zambia, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba posted an image of HHand Chamisa labelling them sell-outs.

On Tuesday, Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi said Mnangagwa and HH are friends.

He tweeted:

Zim & Zambia share lots in common Our democratic dispensations need cool heads to steer the ship Noisymakers can make whistles in the graveyard like stray ghosts but they are too small to shake these fraternal relations. Sit down!! Good Evening Cdes

Noisymakers can make whistles in the graveyard like stray ghosts but they are too small to shake these fraternal relations. Sit down!! Good Evening Cdes @edmnangagwa & @HHichilema pic.twitter.com/8CGTrjn4Q3 — Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) November 2, 2021