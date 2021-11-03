Conte Joins Tottenham As Head Coach

Tottenham have appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach, replacing Nuno Espirito, who was sacked yesterday.

Conte is joining the club after leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season.

Speaking after his appointment, the gaffer said: “I am extremely happy to return to coaching, and to do so at a Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again.

“Tottenham Hotspur has state-of-the-art facilities and one of the best stadiums in the world.

“I can’t wait to start working to convey to the team and the fans the passion, mentality and determination that have always distinguished me, as a player and as a coach.

Conte explained why he snubbed Tottenham’s approach immediately after his departure at Inter.

“Last summer our union did not happen because the end of my relationship with Inter was still too recent and emotionally too involved with the end of the season, so I felt that it wasn’t yet the right time to return to coaching,” he said.

“But the contagious enthusiasm and determination of Daniel Levy in wanting to entrust me with this task had already hit the mark. Now that the opportunity has returned, I have chosen to take it with great conviction.”

The appointment, meanwhile, marks his return to the EPL after his initial stint with Chelsea three years ago.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Antonio Conte