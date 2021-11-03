More Details Emerge on Khama Billiat’s ‘Extortionist’

By A Correspondent| Model Girlfriend By A Correspondent A Harare, SA based slay queen and model, Panashe Munetsi who has made headlines for faking pregnancies and miscarriages as a way of trapping her ‘blessers’ is denying rights to a certain man claiming fatherhood of her four year old son.

Munetsi who is reported to be struggling and preying on Khama Billiat after she hit a brickwall with three other men she has been blackmailing to accept fatherhood of her son.

A close source ,speaking on anonymity status has revealed that a Harare based man known as Sipho Dube is claiming to be the father of the child, however he is being denied the right due to his poor social status.

“ We know one Sipho Dube is the father of the son, yes her and Khama Billiat had a one night stand some years back .However ,Sipho has been coming time and again trying to get access to the child and even asking for paternity tests as he is fully convinced that he is the father of Panashe’s son.

“ We know Sipho Dube and even one Dj Flavour knows the lad as he played a part in the making up of the chemistry between Dube and Panashe, the only thing is that Dube is not a big horn, he lives in Mabvuku, totally broke and considered of less class compared to the top dudes who rock with the model,” revealed the source.

This publication is reliably informed that Munetsi who is currently based in SA has hit financial hard times and failing to afford the lavish slay style of living she is used to.

“Panashe is in financial doldrums and the more she has been exposed for being a cobra in high heels and red lipstick the faster she has been losing her grip on ‘blessers’ and the only trump card close to her chest is extorting Khama but we are saying she has to come out clean and give responsibility to where it is due,” added the source.

Efforts to get a comment from Sipho Dube were futile as he was unreachable at the time of publishing.