Police Arrest MDC Alliance Official For Coordinating President Chamisa’s Community Engagement Programmes

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) Tweeted:

@mdczimbabwe Dep Organizer for Manicaland, Itayi Masaka has been arrested in Mutare.

His arrest follows on sterling work he did during the recent tour of Manicaland by President @nelsonchamisa. This is another clear case of persecution by prosecution by the regime. https://t.co/Iz9rJhxVwS (https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1455547455236448257?s=20)