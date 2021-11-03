World Leaders Snub Mnangagwa UN Speech

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has addressed an empty auditorium at the ongoing climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Mnangagwa took to the podium late Tuesday morning and only to address a few delegates, including ushers.

This shows that world leaders attending the COP26 are not interested in his presence at the climate change conference.

Yesterday, Mnangagwa came face to face with demonstrations staged by Zimbabweans in the UK lobbying the British Prime-minister, Borris Johnson, to deport him.