Zanu PF Youth Leader Tells Top Harare Restaurant To Stop Somizi Visit

Share











Zanu PF youth leader Tendai Chirau has blocked the planned visit by top South African actor Somizi Mhlongo to Garwe Restaurant.

In a leaked WhatsApp message, Chirau urged Zimbabweans to be alert and guard against encroachment by foreigners with uncoath characters.

Somizi is a celebrated homosexual in South Africa and was recently married to another man before they broke up.

The Sarafina actor and Idols South Africa judge was due to attend the re-opening of Garwe Restaurant.

The move has also irked churches who have since written to government to block Somizi’s visit to Zimbabwe.