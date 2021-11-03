Zanu PF Youth Leader Tells Top Harare Restaurant To Stop Somizi Visit
3 November 2021
Share
Zanu PF youth leader Tendai Chirau has blocked the planned visit by top South African actor Somizi Mhlongo to Garwe Restaurant.
In a leaked WhatsApp message, Chirau urged Zimbabweans to be alert and guard against encroachment by foreigners with uncoath characters.
Somizi is a celebrated homosexual in South Africa and was recently married to another man before they broke up.
The Sarafina actor and Idols South Africa judge was due to attend the re-opening of Garwe Restaurant.
The move has also irked churches who have since written to government to block Somizi’s visit to Zimbabwe.