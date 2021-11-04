By A Correspondent- WhatsApp is no longer officially supported on some phones and users have already started experiencing issues. WhatsApp installation might even be still working but it will soon stop. This is because Facebook, the makers of WhatsApp, has decided to stop supporting these older phones. This is a blow to many Zimbabweans considering that WhatsApp is the beginning and end of all communications. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), WhatsApp is the internet for most people and a lot of informal and formal businesses rely on it for their communications and even making sales. Below is a list of phones that are no longer supported.
For iPhones, the following are no longer supported and can no longer run WhatsApp:
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6S plus
- iPhone SE
For Samsung phones, the following are no longer supported and can no longer support WhatsApp:
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
For LG the following phones are no longer supported and can no longer run WhatsApp:
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Best L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Best L7 II
- Optimus F6, Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Best L4 II
- Best L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- Optimus 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
Support for the following ZTE phones is no longer available and can no longer run WhatsApp:
- ZTE V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand Memo
For Sony, the following phones are no longer supported and can no longer run WhatsApp:
- Xperia Miro
- Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S
The following Huawei phones can no longer run WhatsApp:
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
Here are other phones that can no longer run WhatsApp:
- Alcate
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Run F1
- THL W8
How can you fix this?
Some are settling for either budget brands like the Xiaomi, iTel and Techno or they end up buying refurbished secondhand yesteryear flagships. The problem with the latter is one ends up with a phone that’s closer to its end of life support.
Some are buying new phones while some who have unsupported Android phones buy some time by installing WhatsApp versions such as GBWhatsApp. Reports suggest that these versions will eventually stop working too as they are based on the official WhatsApp installation file.
More: ZIMPRICECHECK