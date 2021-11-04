List Of WhatsApp Incompatible Phones…

By A Correspondent- WhatsApp is no longer officially supported on some phones and users have already started experiencing issues. WhatsApp installation might even be still working but it will soon stop. This is because Facebook, the makers of WhatsApp, has decided to stop supporting these older phones. This is a blow to many Zimbabweans considering that WhatsApp is the beginning and end of all communications. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), WhatsApp is the internet for most people and a lot of informal and formal businesses rely on it for their communications and even making sales. Below is a list of phones that are no longer supported.

For iPhones, the following are no longer supported and can no longer run WhatsApp:

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S plus

iPhone SE

For Samsung phones, the following are no longer supported and can no longer support WhatsApp:

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

For LG the following phones are no longer supported and can no longer run WhatsApp:

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

Support for the following ZTE phones is no longer available and can no longer run WhatsApp:

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

For Sony, the following phones are no longer supported and can no longer run WhatsApp:

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

The following Huawei phones can no longer run WhatsApp:

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Here are other phones that can no longer run WhatsApp:

Alcate

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

How can you fix this?

Some are settling for either budget brands like the Xiaomi, iTel and Techno or they end up buying refurbished secondhand yesteryear flagships. The problem with the latter is one ends up with a phone that’s closer to its end of life support.

Some are buying new phones while some who have unsupported Android phones buy some time by installing WhatsApp versions such as GBWhatsApp. Reports suggest that these versions will eventually stop working too as they are based on the official WhatsApp installation file.

More: ZIMPRICECHECK