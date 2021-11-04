“Mnangagwa Wapera”

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said disgruntled citizens will “punish Zanu PF” by voting in numbers in 2023.

Hon Sikhala also mocked the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa over addressing empty chairs in Glasgow.

“When u are an international shame, you end up addressing empty chairs like Mnangagwa.

Kwayi huyai muone chikara chichidzvova. Chichidzvovera ma empty chairs.

Hakuna kupera kunodarika uku. A shame to our nation.

Lets punish ZANU PF in 2023.”

Hon Sikhala added:

“What I knew is that Zimbabweans in the UK would never betray their colleagues on the frontline. I knew they will show their solidarity with those back home here.

Thank you Zimbabwe, thank you colleagues for telling the truth about Zimbabwe. You are great and we love u all.”

Mr Mnangagwa