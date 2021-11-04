Zivhu Predicts Resounding Victory For President Chamisa

Share











Tinashe Sambiri|Outspoken politician-cum- philanthropist Killer Zivhu has conceded that his former party Zanu PF is in total disarray.

Zivhu described the Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo Province as useless.

The controversial politician was dismissed from Zanu PF for urging Mnangagwa to commence dialogue with President Nelson Chamisa.

Below is Zivhu’s tweet on deepening turmoil in Zanu PF…

Mavhitori anovhotera muma Masvingo Province pakasaitwa change in Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo , Mukomana unowana 90% come 2023 election kusada kana kuzvigamuchira ndicho chokwadi.

MDC Alliance official

Prince Dubeko Sibanda responded:

“Kunyanya mukasa chinja pahu First Secretary apa, totora ne 99%.”

Killer Zivhu