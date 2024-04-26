Chitando Returns To Mines Ministry

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made significant changes to his cabinet, including the reinstatement of Winston Chitando as the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

This decision comes as part of a broader reshuffle that saw the reassignment of several ministers and the appointment of new deputy ministers.

The reshuffle, announced by the government on Wednesday, took immediate effect, signaling a strategic realignment within Mnangagwa’s administration.

Notably, Winston Chitando returns to his former role as Minister of Mines and Mining Development, a position he previously held before stepping down.

In response to the reshuffle, President Mnangagwa emphasized the need for effective governance and accountability within his cabinet.

He stated, “These changes are aimed at enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability in government operations.”

Alongside Chitando’s reinstatement, other notable changes include the reassignment of Soda Zhemu to the National Housing and Social Amenities Ministry and the appointment of Daniel Garwe as the new Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Additionally, two new deputy ministers were appointed: Musa Ncube for National Housing and Social Amenities and Headman Moyo for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

