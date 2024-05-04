Baby Dumping Cases Stun Bindura

Residents of Chipadze suburb in Bindura are searching for answers after two babies were dumped in a banana field and discovered at different intervals on Tuesday.

Kudakwashe Mavhunga, a scrap metal collector who stumbled upon the first foetus after 12 mid-day, before the second was discovered at dusk narrated the shocking incident.

“Around 12pm, I was looking for scrap and then I discovered a baby in a plastic paper bag. I told the local councillor who called the police and they came and took the body. This evening, I was heading home having finished matters with the police and I was with my colleague to take another sack and we discovered a cloth with a foetus,” he said.

Ward 5 Councillor Chipo Musonza expressed concern over the unusual occurrence.

“It’s now a matter of concern if people are using the banana plants to dump babies and I will approach council to have them removed because the situation is untenable,” she said.

The baby dumping incident has ignited the issue of safe abortion.

Councillor Musonza added, “I am kindly asking for women’s action groups to enhance the lobby for the law of safe abortion because now babies are being killed when they have developed.”

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident saying investigations are still in progress.

ZBC News

