Mutsvangwa Says Economy’s Performing Very Well
18 May 2024
#10thParliament
''Our economy is doing very well and we are attracting investment. As long as the loan changes the lives of our people, we want it.'' – Hon. Senator C. Mutsvangwa. pic.twitter.com/Q4yMz1Kmjc
— Parliament of Zimbabwe (@ParliamentZim) May 17, 2024
https://x.com/ParliamentZim/status/1791421329276600598?t=-QRb9wUVL308KZqGX0gXXA&s=08/
https://x.com/ParliamentZim/status/1791421329276600598?t=-QRb9wUVL308KZqGX0gXXA&s=08
https://x.com/ParliamentZim/status/1791421329276600598?t=-QRb9wUVL308KZqGX0gXXA&s=08