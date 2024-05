Hwange Pray For Victory

Spread the love

BOTTOM placed Hwange Football Club, popurlarly known as Chipangano, have part ways with head coach, Nation Dube after a string of poor results.

Hwange will be hoping for a change of fortune when they visit former Champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday after a new broom swept through the coal mining town.



https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/featured/chipangano-sack-head-coach/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...