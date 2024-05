Eunice Sandi Moyo Dies

Spread the love

Former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Eunice Sandi Moyo has died.

She was 77.

Sandi Moyo died at a local hospital in Bulawayo this Thursday.

ZANU PF Politburo member, Tshinga Dube, described cde Sandi Moyo’s death as a great loss to the nation.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 17 Onslow, Sunninghill in Bulawayo.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...