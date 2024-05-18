Mnangagwa Denies Mugabe Minister Heroes Acre Honours

ED Denies Heroes’ Burial to Loyal Minister Amidst Plans to Relocate Mugabe’s Remains

By A Correspondent | Emmerson Mnangagwa has decided not to grant a heroes’ burial to Eunice Sandi Moyo, the former Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, despite her longstanding service and dedication. Instead, she will receive a state-assisted funeral, typically reserved for lower-ranking civilians.

The decision comes at a critical time when President Mnangagwa is also planning to relocate the remains of the late President Robert Mugabe, further stirring political tensions.

Eunice Sandi Moyo passed away last Thursday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after battling hypertension. President Mnangagwa expressed his condolences, recognizing her as a “staunch veteran nationalist” deeply involved in the liberation politics of Zimbabwe. He noted her significant contributions to the Bulawayo province and the nation, particularly her efforts to advance national development through community engagement.

Despite these accolades, the decision to deny her a heroes’ burial has raised questions about the criteria and political dynamics influencing such honors under Mnangagwa’s administration.

The late minister will be remembered for her role in anticipating and implementing the Policy on Devolution, which aimed at balanced, community-specific development. This policy, according to Mnangagwa, became a cornerstone of the Second Republic.

In his statement, Mnangagwa said, “I am humbled to grant Mama Sandi Moyo the honour of a State Assisted Funeral and burial. May her family’s grief be assuaged by the high regard she earned and deserved from all of us who worked and interacted with her. May her dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

This decision marks a significant moment in Zimbabwean politics, reflecting the complexities and potentially changing loyalties within the ruling party. As the nation continues to deal with the legacies of its leaders, the community watches closely to see how these decisions will influence the political landscape.

