Zanu PF Pays Tribute To Senior Party Official

Eunice Sandi Moyo, former Senator and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, has passed away at the age of 77 after battling hypertension.

She died at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Her daughter, Phoebe, expressed the family’s devastation but highlighted Moyo’s dedication to her family and country.

“We are heartbroken,” Phoebe stated, “but we take solace in knowing how much she loved and served her family and nation.”

Zanu PF Politburo member Retired Col Tshinga Dube remembered Moyo’s contributions from the struggle for independence to her work in government.

“Eunice was a stalwart of our liberation movement and a dedicated public servant. Her legacy in both the struggle and in government will not be forgotten,” Dube remarked.

Moyo is survived by four daughters and a son, with mourners gathered at her home in Bulawayo to pay their respects.

Source : Zanu PF Patriots

