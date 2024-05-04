ZCTU A Useless Mnangagwa Dross: Sarkozy

By A Correspondent

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, former MDC Alliance and CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, has levelled serious allegations against the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), claiming that it has fallen under the sway of Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chuma did not mince words, stating:

“Workers Day! A reminder of how ZANU PF destroyed industries & state enterprises like NRZ. Big companies fled due to bad policies. Industries now turned into churches.

A country of loafers & vendors! A few lucky to be employed are getting peanuts. Workers Arise!”

Taking to X, Chuma further accused the ZCTU of being a mere mouthpiece for Mnangagwa’s administration:

“Post @MutasaPeter, ZCTU has become a hollow pipe that puffs & ululates to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s dross.

A Workers Day organized under the current ZCTU is an insult to genuine workers. An insult to Benjamin Burombo, Joshua Nkomo & Morgan Tsvangirai!”

Chuma’s remarks highlight growing concerns over the perceived alignment of the ZCTU with the ruling party, sparking debate within the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

