Zanu PF Hardliners Browbeat Ostallos Siziba

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

On Workers Day, Gift Ostallos Siziba, an opposition figure, faced criticism from Zanu PF Varakashi team running a Facebook page called Operation Restore Legacy, for his decision to walk out of the venue.

Ostallos walked out of the venue when Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo mantra was chanted by a Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions official at the national commemoration event.

According to Varakashi:

“Colonial indoctrination remains potent in Zimbabwean opposition politics.”

They further added:

“‘Nyika inovakwa nevene VAYO’ is a message for all Zimbabweans, not just Zanu PF.

Siziba’s departure from the stadium immediately after the MC recited the mantra raises questions about his commitment.”

They questioned:

“Did Siziba expect the MC to substitute ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene VAYO’ with ‘Nyika inovakwa ne America’? Would he have walked out in that scenario?”

The critique highlights the perceived narrowness and shallowness of opposition politics, with Varakashi suggesting a lack of understanding regarding overlapping ideologies within the country’s political landscape.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...