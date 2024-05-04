Methodist Splits Over LGBT

Zimbabwe United Methodist Church Denounces U.S. Decision to Recognize Homosexuality*

**HARARE, ZIMBABWE** — The United Methodist Church (UMC) in Zimbabwe has vehemently rejected a recent decision by its U.S. counterpart to endorse homosexual practices within the church, which they described as “a betrayal of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” This dispute marks a significant schism within the global UMC community.

Earlier this week, delegates at the UMC General Conference in the United States voted 523 to 161 to remove language deeming “the practice of homosexuality… incompatible with Christian teaching” from their Social Principles. The revised principles now recognize marriage as “a sacred, lifelong covenant” between two consenting adults, irrespective of gender, aligning with modern interpretations of inclusivity.

Randall Miller, chair of the Social Principles Task Force, celebrated the decision as a “historic moment,” reflecting on his four-decade journey advocating for LGBTQ inclusion in church life. “It’s wonderful to have come to this moment,” Miller stated, expressing deep gratitude for the progress made.

Contrasting sharply with this view, the Zimbabwean delegation, led by Reverend Forbes Matonga, argued that the decision represents a departure from millennia-old church teachings and capitulates to Western secular norms at the expense of African cultural values. “This is a betrayal of The Gospel of Jesus Christ in favor of Western secular culture,” Rev. Matonga declared from the United States.

He further warned that the decision posed risks to younger generations, particularly those studying in U.S.-based Methodist educational institutions, where they might be introduced to these “heathen” beliefs.

Echoing Matonga’s concerns, Anesu Kapanga, a UMC congregant in Zimbabwe, emphasized the legal and cultural ramifications within the church, foreseeing inevitable legal challenges and a shift in church policy toward recognizing homosexual unions.

The broader reaction in Zimbabwe has been one of strong opposition, with church leaders and members calling for adherence to traditional biblical interpretations. Bishop Ignatius Makumbe of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches urged local churches to maintain alignment with the nation’s statutory laws, which recognize marriage exclusively as a union between a man and a woman.

As debates continue to flare on social media and within religious communities, the UMC’s decision has exposed deep divisions not only within the church but also between different global regions’ interpretations of faith and morality. The Zimbabwean branch of the UMC remains steadfast in its opposition, with further discussions and responses anticipated in the coming weeks.

