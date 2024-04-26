Reject ZiG, Chamisa Aide Declares

By A Correspondent

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, a prominent ally of opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa, has issued a resolute stance against Zimbabwe’s new currency, ZiG, denouncing it as “useless” amidst broader calls for rejecting the ruling ZANU PF party.

In a direct and unequivocal statement, Chuma declared, “For ZiG, corruption and all other evils, ZANU PF must be rejected at all levels.”

This assertion underscores a broader sentiment within the opposition movement that links economic grievances with political change.

Chuma’s stance on the ZiG currency reflects widespread skepticism and dissatisfaction with Zimbabwe’s economic policies under the current regime.

The introduction of ZiG was intended to address currency stability but has faced criticism for failing to address underlying economic challenges.

In urging action, Chuma made a specific call to voters, stating, “We urge Harare East residents to vote for Ropafadzo Cheza & Mt Pleasant to vote Nason Mamutse in Saturday’s by-elections.”

This endorsement signals a strategic move by the opposition to mobilize support and challenge the ruling party in local elections.

The convergence of economic critique with political mobilization underscores the interconnected nature of Zimbabwe’s challenges.

The rejection of ZiG currency is emblematic of broader grievances against government mismanagement and corruption, fueling calls for political change.

Chuma’s call to action highlights the stakes of the upcoming by-elections and the role of grassroots mobilization in effecting political change.

By advocating for specific candidates, Chuma seeks to galvanize support and translate discontent into electoral outcomes.

As Zimbabwe navigates ongoing economic and political challenges, voices like Chuma’s serve as catalysts for mobilization and reform.

The rejection of ZiG and the call to reject ZANU PF resonate with citizens disillusioned by years of economic hardship and political repression.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma’s declaration reflects a broader narrative of resistance and mobilization against entrenched power structures in Zimbabwe.

The rejection of ZiG currency underscores deeper grievances and aspirations for a more accountable and responsive governance.

As the political landscape evolves, Chuma’s message signals a call to action for citizens to actively participate in shaping the future of their country.

