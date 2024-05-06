Chigumba Spotted In India

By A Correspondent| Controversial Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba is currently in India where she is reportedly observing elections taking place in that country.

In pictures circulating on social media, Chigumba is spotted alongside Deputy Chief Elections Officer Simbarashe Tongai.

Information Secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the arrival of the Zimbabwean delegation in India, led by Justice Chigumba, as they join other international observers in overseeing one of the world’s largest election.

“Only 75 International Observers were invited. These were drawn from 23 Countries, five of which are African and three of these are in SADC. These are Namibia, the Seychelles and Zimbabwe. In the pictures you are looking at the Zimbabwean Observer Mission on arrival in India. It’s led by Justice Chigumba,” said Mangwana via his official X account.

An estimated 968 million voters are registered to participate in the elections, with the final vote count and results announcement scheduled for June 4.

Chigumba has also been to Russia where she observed elections which she described as “free, fair, and credible,” despite facing domestic criticism over transparency and alleged bias.

